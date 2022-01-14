5 productions to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star +, Disney + and HBO Max on your birthday

This Thursday, January 13, actor Patrick Dempsey turns 56.

The American performer, and also a race car driver, began his career in the 1980s in the world of cinema, appearing in comedies such as Can’t Buy Me Love and Loverboy.

In the ’90s and 2000s, he appeared on both TV and the big screen. He had episodic appearances on series such as the comedy Will and Grace and the drama Once and Again. He had a small role in the film Epidemic, was John F. Kennedy in the miniseries JFK: Reckless Youth and was part of Scream 3.

In 2005 he made the breakthrough again after his role as Dr. Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy, which from the start became a huge success.

After this, he starred with Amy Adams in the acclaimed Enchanted, was part of Bridget Jones’s Baby with Renée Zellweger and Colin Firth, and also appeared in Transformers: the dark side of the moon.

He will soon appear in Disenchanted, a sequel to the successful film and which will once again feature its entire original cast.

On the day of his birthday, we leave you five Patrick Dempsey productions that you can see on Netflix, Amazon, Star +, Disney + and HBO Max.

Five Patrick Dempsey Productions

Grey’s Anatomy (Amazon – Star+)

Intern (and eventually resident) Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) finds herself caught up in her own passions alongside her medical colleagues at a Seattle hospital.

Enchanted (Disney+)

A Disney fairy tale where an evil queen sends an animated princess to live in the real world. Together with a handsome lawyer, she will discover that her vision of love exists in the real world. With Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Susan Sarandon.

Flypaper (Amazon)

A day like any other, Tripp goes to his usual bank to change money, but he ends up becoming one of the hostages of the two gangs of robbers who had planned to rob the branch at the same time. Despite the fear and uncertainty, Tripp will try at all times to protect the cashier he is secretly in love with, Kaitlin. With Patrick Dempsey and Ashley Judd

I want to steal my girlfriend (Netflix)

For Tom, life is pure success and he knows that he can always rely on his best friend, but everything changes when she must travel and returns with a big surprise. With Patrick Dempsey and Michelle Monaghan.

Valentine’s Day (HBO Max – Netflix – Amazon)

An extraordinary cast for this hilarious and charming romantic comedy from the director of Pretty Woman and The Princess Diaries. With Patrick Dempsey, Jennifer Garner, Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper, Julia Roberts and Jamie Foxx.