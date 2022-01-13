Trap! Bitcoin and Ethereum rise to fall higher than before! BTC ETH Shall We Sign The Whale From Binance Coin? BNB

fot. freepik.com

Today, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, is a Wednesday of surprises since something curious happens with cryptocurrencies, do you want to know what happens? We see ourselves in front of three cryptocurrencies that we always analyze, such as Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH and Binance Coin BNB. The three cryptocurrencies were in strong de-escalation yesterday and apparently, this morning is not being bad at all, trying the digital assets to resume an upward trend. But what happened during the night of January 11-12? Will it be a question of rises that will cause deep falls?

We analyze Ethereum! ETH

Ethereum was not going to be able to deviate too much from the bearish trend of the markup and it has obviously been carried away by the current that tends to seek the downs, however, this has been changing in the last hours, to the point of returning its trend of the last 24 hours, totally bullish. Right now, with its rises of 3.31% at the one-day level, we see a rather upward trajectory in theory, encouraging more than one investor. Its current quotes are $ 3,217.33. We can also see decreases of 15.69% on a one-week scale. Even so, what we continue to confirm such changes in the Ethereum market in the last 24 hours are its data such as the market capitalization of about $ 383,257,601,392 or the market volume of $ 15,304,088,445.

Real-time chart of the cryptocurrency Ethereum ETHUSD in a time frame of one week

Bitcoin BTC analysis

New market currents are now raising the value of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin that is determined to continue gaining ground, leading right now to Bitcoin up by about 0.95% in a single day, and to an even more serious downward slope of 8.23% in a week. The truth is that it is not bad at all! Prices frustrate us and even more so looking at the $ 42,581.29 we pay for Bitcoin at the current moment. Among those points, those of our interest are also the data of the Bitcoin BTC market of the last 24 hours, that is; the market volume of about $ 25,651,898,310, or the market capitalization of about $ 806,006,177,376.

Real-time chart of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTCUSD in a period of time of one week

Binance Coin BNB Analysis

Today’s thing is about increases that go beyond what is happening in other cryptocurrencies. Here the value against the dollar is still very low. Let’s see the value of these moments, which remains for $ 458.48, with how well it painted. The Binance Coin price 7 days ago was 10.61% higher and 4.9% lower than yesterday. The interesting thing is the Binance Coin market data for the last 24 hours, and it is about $ 4,675,958,311 of market volume, and about $ 76,460,257,118 of market capitalization.

Real-time chart of the cryptocurrency Binance Coin BNBUSD in a time frame of one week