Tigers cook Carlos Salcedo-Yeferson Soteldo trade with Toronto

Juan Manuel Figueroa and Jorge Rosales

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 13.01.2022 11:39:16





Carlos Salcedo is very close to going to Toronto F.C. of the MLS and already cooks with Tigers an exchange of players to give the defender an outlet, since the people from Monterrey liked it Yeferson Soteldo and they are in the details of integrating him into the squad, as Mediotiempo announced.

Sources aware of the negotiation confirmed to this portal that both clubs are defining that economic amount will establish by Titan and the element Venezuelan, same as the auriazul box wants.

They hope that the operation will be resolved in the next 48 hours and finally Salcedo I left the feline club, where he asked to leave in the current transfer market after not wanting to renew the contract that ends in December 2022.

Salcedo would be a Toronto FC franchise player

Toronto wants the defender 28 years What franchise player and will take the place you leave Soteldo in the Canadian institution, no matter what Lorenzo Insigne have that tag when you integrate in summer.

The rules of the MLS They allow three franchise players and if you want to add more elements, the club has to pay a tax to register it. The TFC roster would stay with JOzy Altidore, Carlos Salcedo Y Alex Pozuelo, in case the barter is confirmed.