The stories left by Day 1 of Clausura 2022

ESPN presents the most outstanding actions of the initial date in the Clausura 2022 in Liga MX

The Clausura 2022 in Liga MX began with many emotions: goals, expulsions, debuts of players and technicians, as well as the return to action of many figures and even anthology marks and annotations were given, which will remain in the memory of thousands of fans.

Similarly, among dozens of Covid-19 cases among the 18 teams and games postponed, it was how the new football semester began for all those who missed him.

J1 CL22 Stories ESPN

It was the duel that opened the tournament and that marked the debut of Guillermo Almada at the head of the Tuzos and Rubens Sambueza as part of the Potosí club. In addition, Nicolás Ibáñez, forward of the Hidalgo, was made the double with which they took the three points. The funny thing was that he did it before his former team, since the Argentine was from 2018 to 2021 with the Las Tunas.

Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti made history by reaching 500 victories in Liga MX. The South American strategist, who came to Mexico as a player in 1977, became the best-performing coach in the Mexican league.

Although Ferretti could not be on the court, as he is serving a three-game suspension, he enjoyed his team’s triumph from the stands and was congratulated by his coaching staff and the board of directors.

In addition, Luis Ángel Malagón, Rayos goalkeeper, was expelled for complaints to the central referee, Luis Enrique Santander, and in the collection of the penalty, Diego Rolán failed it in the first instance, although he scored on the rebound the goal that made the difference in the game.

Salvador Reyes scored the second fastest goal in the history of Liga MX when he scored 10 seconds into the match. In addition, the goal was before his former team and he only celebrated with a hug with his fellow Americanists.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

But nevertheless, the game was marked by a controversy with Santiago Solari, technical director of the azulcremas. And is that The Argentine starred in one of the most angry claims that have occurred in Mexican soccer.

The Americanist helmsman entered the field to shout at Óscar Mejía, central referee, due to a marking against his team, and it is that after a foul by Roger Martínez on a player from the Strip, he could not take it anymore and won the red card.

Minutes later, Roger Martínez was also expelled due to a stomp on Juan Segovia, a situation that the VAR ratified and that the Colombian striker did not give credit, as he left the field demanding the referee’s action.

It was the only game of the day that did not have goals, although it was controversial, and that is that Rayados had a penalty in favor, the same that the VAR threw back. The technology allowed the center-back, Edgar Morales, not to score the maximum penalty and thus took away the possibility of the Monterrey players to get up on the scoreboard.

The ‘Machine’ started its way with the right foot, a situation that came from the hand of the reinforcements, especially Carlos Rodríguez, and is that ‘Charly’, as he is known ‘, scored the first goal in his debut with his new team.

What’s more, Rafael Baca scored an anthology goal, because from medium distance he hit to beat Jonathan Orozco. The goal of the celestial midfielder made a curve that surprised more than one and made the Azteca Stadium scream.

Erik Lira, meanwhile, won the palms of his new fansWell, after leaving Pumas to join the sky blue, he commanded the midfield in good form and there was no one who complained about the departure of Luis Romo, who was the benchmark in the position.

Uriel antuna also as well as the juveniles Mauro Zaleta Y Edgar gutierrez, who lived their first experience in the maximum circuit.

Ángel Zaldívar, Alan Torres and Alexis Vega were in charge of leading the Guadalajara team to victory; however, Torres and Vega took the show, as the first made a goal that stopped the Mazatlan rear, while ’10’ rojiblanco made clear his intentions to stay in the team despite the rumors of his departure.

First, Zaldívar scored a penalty towards the end of the first period. Immediately, Torres took advantage of the fact that Nicolás Vikonis was well ahead in a play on the edge of the area and took the opportunity to make a vaseline that left the rojiblancos fans speechless.

Finally, Alexis Vega scored the third goal with which they sentenced the score, but the important thing was his celebration, as he went to the corner kick flag and pointed to the shield while kissing it.

With that gesture, the rojiblanca fans were reassured by the permanence of the striker, as his departure to Monterrey was rumored, who showed interest in the services of the Mexican, but with the gesture, confirmed, for the moment, his permanence.

The felines surprised their own and strangers by beating the Devils. With a supreme performance by the Brazilians of the team, those of Pedregal were left with the three units and were placed as leaders of the Clausura 2022.

Jose Rogeiro with a doublet, Diogo de Oliveira and Higor Meritao commanded the win, while one more goal from the debutant Jorge Ruvalcaba, marked the way for Ciudad Universitaria to have a party.

Rogeiro opened the scoring and scored the third goal, while Diogo scored the second and Meritao the fifth.. Finally, the night was also for the youthful Ruvalcaba, who scored a goal a few minutes after entering the field and experiencing his debut in Liga MX.

This was the first time that Pumas won 5-0 on the opening day of any tournament. In their entire history, they hadn’t scored that many goals in the league’s first game. Despite the departure of Erik Lira, Andrés Lillini showed that he could give life to his team and thus ensure the victory.