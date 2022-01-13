The possible date of Katty Martínez’s debut with América Femenil

Katty Martínez has already been in for a couple of weeks America and although many expected to see her on the field in last Monday’s game against Atlas, the reality is that an injury in the left arm that carries from the past Final of the MX League It kept him from seeing action every time he worked on his recovery.

This Saturday, the azulcremas will visit Pumas on the court of University Olympic Stadium, and although there is still not a total certainty that this could be, there are chances that Katty killer He made his debut as an Americanista because on Wednesday morning he was able to train alongside his teammates.

However, to Martinez They are still going to apply more medical tests to assess what condition he is in and if the problem of his injury is completely overcome, since they do not want to risk it, so only if the doctors approve him in conjunction with Craig Harrington, could he enter in the announcement.

HERNÁNDEZ AND RODRÍGUEZ, LISTAS

With regard also to the new players of the Americanistas, Nicky Hernandez Y Kimberly rodriguez can already be considered by Craig Harrington for him Classic Capitalino. The international passes of the two players have already arrived at the offices of Coapa, so they are enabled to play.

In such a way, if Katty Martinez receives the approval of the medical corps, América Femenil will be able to count on four of its five reinforcements in the visit to University City, which would be an incentive for them and the expectations they have generated in this Clausura 2022 tournament that recently begins.