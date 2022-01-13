Tesla is already conquering the only country that until now has resisted him: China

Elon Musk always had a triumphant vision for Tesla in the Chinese market. Like President Xi Jinping, he defiantly promised to make China the future industrial and innovation center of the world. The key to his plan was Elon Musk. Xi Jinping saw the South African-born entrepreneur as a tech utopian and his Tesla Inc. as a spearhead that could turn China into a new-energy car powerhouse. So much so that the Chinese government rewrote the rules to allow foreign companies to have sole ownership for Musk to open an electric vehicle factory in Shanghai.

There they found a fierce competition. But they have done really well.

The numbers. Tesla sold 70,847 Chinese-made vehicles last December, the highest number since it began producing in Shanghai in 2019, according to data from the China Passenger Vehicle Association (CPCA). Tesla’s December sales – which include 245 units for export – were almost three times more than those achieved in the same month of 2020 and 34% more than those of November.

Not only that. It also raised total sales of cars made in China last year to 473,078, according to Reuters. This is about half of the 936,000 vehicles the automaker delivered worldwide last year. The Shanghai factory specifically produces Model 3 electrics; Also the Model Y sports cars. And these are destined for national and international markets, including Germany and Japan.

The situation. The firm has been able to overcome the supply chain problems suffered by its rivals. With this, it managed to register record quarterly deliveries. The Chinese electric vehicle market is dominated by domestic brands such as BYD and Wuling, a local brand that is part of General Motors. And Tesla is the only foreign brand in the top 10, according to consultancy Automobility.

All this is operationally “impressive”, given that the Shanghai factory has the capacity to make about 42,000 vehicles per month on average and that the same CPCA said a few months ago that car sales were 7.7% less than the previous year .

A paradigm shift (and with competition). The determining factor is that most of the vehicles Tesla produced in China in December went to Chinese customers. Tesla serves the European and Chinese markets from that plant, and Tesla typically fills European orders early in a quarter and Chinese orders later. That makes the market share in both regions fluctuate from month to month. Tesla has been able to sell every vehicle it can make.

Chinese retail sales reached around 2.1 million units. And that, as we have commented before in Magnet, in the Asian country, much cheaper and practical EV alternatives have emerged in recent years. Reason why the cheapest Tesla was sold there. Electric vehicle sales totaled 475,000 units. Market penetration reached almost 23% of sales: a figure much higher than in Europe and the US that shows that the main car buyers will switch to electric as soon as they can.

Why is China so important to Elon Musk? Arguably, the authorities showered it with cheap land, low-interest loans, and tax incentives, hoping in return for Tesla to groom local suppliers and beef up China’s lagging electric vehicle companies. Indeed, it has been reported in the media that Chinese leaders had been frustrated with the performance of domestic electric vehicle companies and saw Tesla as an opportunity to restart the country’s auto industry.

In turn, the arrival of Tesla piqued people’s interest in EVs. The 2019 launch of the Chinese-made Tesla Model 3 helped convince consumers that these vehicles were a viable alternative to gasoline cars. “The role of China is not to let Tesla win,” said Bill Russo, founder of Automobility, but rather “the national industry to compete.”