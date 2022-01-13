Take-Two would have inadvertently confirmed when it will come out

Fans have been waiting for some accurate news about the launch of GTA 6. Over the last few years we have come across countless rumors related to the game, but so far none have been denied or confirmed by Rockstar Games. But nevertheless, Take-two —The parent company of the franchise Grand Theft Autocould have inadvertently revealed when the expected title would arrive.

But we are not talking about a leak or a data released by mistake ahead of time. According Axios, the novelty comes from the work of analysts who have scrutinized the company’s financial forecasts for the coming years. Thus, they would have concluded that we could see GTA 6 in the market before the end of March 2024.

Logically, we are facing information that must be taken with a grain of salt. The statement by equity specialists came after statements by Take-Two executives as part of the promotion of the Zynga purchase, announced earlier this week. The executives assure that the company will have a compound annual growth rate of 14% until 2024; and that is where the key point would reside to understand when the next game in the saga would arrive Grand Theft Auto.

The aforementioned report cites an analyst from Jefferies, a well-known financial services company, as one of those who has speculated that said growth will be tied to the launch of GTA 6. “There are only a handful of titles that can give management the confidence to release such strong guidance – we believe there is at least one Rockstar IP that will be released in fiscal 2024,” he said.

If we take into account that fiscal year 2024 runs from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, Take-Two would have a time window already defined for the output of GTA 6. Anyway, until said company or Rockstar Games make an official announcement, everything will be a simple speculation.

