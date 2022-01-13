New volcano? Tigres, Government of NL and Populous will announce

Finally! The advertisement so expected for the hobby of Tigers will be given this Thursday, when will it clear up whether it will be a new stadium or a major remodel of the current Volcano.

So much Sinergia Deportiva Club Tigres as the Government of Nuevo León They scheduled a press conference in which the official announcement will be made about the project for the house of the felines for the future. There will also be representatives of the firm Populous, an architecture firm that has designed stadiums in 34 countries.

“Government of NL, UANL, Sports Synergy, Ball Game and Populous invite you to a advertisement important this Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. hours in the University Stadium“said the invitation to the press.

For its part, schedule from Samuel García, governor of Nuevo León, notes that tos 16:00 hours from this thursday will be present at gate 10 of the Volcano.

New or remodeling?

In mid-2021, the Cemex executive which is the link with Tigres, Mauricio Doehner, made a query via social networks with the fans, asking if they wanted a remodel, a new stadium inside Ciudad Universitaria (in the parking lot) or a new one somewhere else.

After seven hours of starting this dynamic, the highest percentage was for the “remodel / expand” option with 57.1 percent; 29.5 called for “a new stadium within the UANL”; 11.6 “stadium elsewhere” and “other alternative” 1.8 percent; Thus, the option of making an improved Volcano was studied, with the possibility of having to go out for a while and play at Monterrey’s home.

Samuel García insisted over and over that it be a new one and pointed out at the end of 2021 to the feline directive that they would have all the support to lay the first stone in January 2022, underlining that in the parking area of ​​the current building it was possible to build, at the same time that they continued playing in the old Volcán or, on the railroad grounds (in front of the UANL).

And it is that a new stadium is one of the campaign promises that Samuel made when he was seeking governorship, something that the government of Jaime Rodríguez Calderón in his mandate, since since 2016 there has been talk of a new feline house, but several projects were rejected, the most famous being the one that would be built in the Santa Catarina River, but that the CONAGUA called it unfeasible.

The hint of everything …

During the early hours of Friday, September 10, 2021, a tweet of Cesar Esparza which was the indication of what will be announced this Thursday, since he is in charge of the Tigres stadium project, and for years he has dedicated himself to building new venues.

“A tequila with two of the brightest guys in the stadium industry and my great friends Nick Reynolds and Chris Lee from Populous London. The main theme? An amazing project 9,375 kilometers from Milan that after so many years, ups and downs, persistence and hard work, his time has come ”, wrote Esparza, and precisely that distance is that of Milan, Italy and the University City, where the Volcano is.

A tequila with two of the brightest guys in the stadia industry and dear friends Nick Reynolds and Chris Lee of @PopulousLondon. Our main topic? an amazing project 9,375 km from Milan ???? that after many years, ups and downs, persistence, and hard work, its time has come. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/gS89jWFkRK – ⭕️ César O. Esparza (@Cesar_O_Esparza) September 10, 2021

Populous and its luxury stadiums

Populous is a study of architects specialized in the design of sports facilities. Before it had the name of HOK Sports and he was precisely in charge of the project of the Rayados stadium, the BBVA.

Among his most important projects, in addition to Steel giant, are the Chivas Stadium, Akron; the New York Yankees Stadium, the Emirates Stadium, the BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, the new Wembley Stadium, the O2 Arena in London, the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, the Audi Field in Washington DC, and the Stadium Australia in Sydney, among other works.

In addition, on his resume is the renewal of the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg for the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Currently, the University Stadium has capacity for 41 thousand people And before the covid-19, it always looked full in each Tigres game, since everything was sold for subscribers. The idea is to have a venue for at least 60,000 followers.

To

To