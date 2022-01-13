FIA begins ‘detailed analysis’ of controversial Abu Dhabi finish

The governing body of the Formula One, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), announced the beginning of a “detailed analysis” of the controversial end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix who decided the title last December.

According to FIA, the “final decisions” on the result will be announced in the World Motor Sport Council, which takes place in Bahrain on March 18, two days before the 2022 season begins.

“The FIA ​​president launched a consultation with all F1 teams on various issues, including this one,” it says, explaining that a meeting of the Sporting Advisory Committee on January 19 will include discussion of the safety car presence.

The next stage will be a shared discussion with all Formula 1 drivers,” adds the FIA.

At the Abu Dhabi GP on December 12, during a safety car phase, Verstappen – who had new tires – had no trouble taking the lead and securing his first F1 title on the final lap. Mercedes protested twice against the results of the race, but both were dismissed and the team decided not to make a final appeal.

