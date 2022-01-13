Dollar price today Thursday, peso starts with depreciation

Today Thursday, January 13, 2022, the dollar is trading at $ 20,3396 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Wednesday at 20.3570 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a depreciation of 0.28% or 5.7 cents, trading around 20.41 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.3474 and a maximum of 20.4168 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.3570 – Sale: $ 20.3570

: Buy $ 20.3570 – Sale: $ 20.3570 HSBC : Buy: $ 19.98 – Sale: $ 20.58

: Buy: $ 19.98 – Sale: $ 20.58 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.72 – Sale: $ 20.85

: Buy: $ 19.72 – Sale: $ 20.85 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.73 – Sale: $ 20.63

Buy: $ 19.73 – Sale: $ 20.63 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.40 IXE: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.00 Monex: Buy: $ 19.94 – Sale: $ 20.94

Buy: $ 19.94 – Sale: $ 20.94 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 19.99

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 19.99 Inbursa: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90 Santander: Buy: $ 19,423 – Sale: $ 20.96

Buy: $ 19,423 – Sale: $ 20.96 Exchange: Buy: $ 19.86 – Sale: $ 20.89

Buy: $ 19.86 – Sale: $ 20.89 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

As for bitcoin, at this moment it is at $ 44,149.0 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso advances after three sessions

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.35 pesos, for $ 27.96 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.