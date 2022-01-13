Chucky Lozano expelled for criminal kick in Napoli-Fiorentina

Midtime Editorial

Hirving Lozano’s unpresentable this Thursday in the Coppa Italia match between Naples and Fiorentina, which marked the return to activity of the Mexican after being sick with COVID. The worst of all is that Chucky got kicked out after playing only 20 minutes for one criminal kick about the Argentine Nicolás González, whom miraculously it did not fracture.

Just rejoined the Napoli after contracting coronavirus during the holiday season and deciding to stay in Mexico to spend the mandatory quarantine time, the Chucky Lozano was a substitute in this match that ended in resounding rout for the Neapolitans on their court and when they finally gave him minutes, the mexican went crazy.

Hirving came on in the 63rd minute and came close to scoring with a shot that hit the base of the post, after a deflection by goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano. After, Lozano saw a red card at 83′ for an iron under the pretext of contesting the ball, leaving Napoli with 10 against a Fiorentina who played outnumbered for almost the entire second half until the imprudence of the Mexican.

Expulsions of Chucky Lozano

Although it is usually the footballer who receives the kicks, it is known that Hirving Lozano has an explosive temper that has earned him a reputation as a “broncudo” with multiple reprimands, but expulsion in Coppa Italia is the first he has suffered with Napoli, but not the only one in his career.

With the PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands was sent off twice, both in the 2017-2018 season for a total of four suspended games, receiving three duels of disqualification for an infraction against Heerenveen on February 17, 2018.

In Liga MX he saw the red cardboard four times with the Tuzos of Pachuca. His first in March 2014 against Veracruz, twice against Rayados in January and August 2016, and finally against Santos Laguna in April 2017.

Let’s not forget that in the 2016 Olympics was sent off against South Korea in the added time of the last game of the Group Phase that consummated a resounding failure of those then led by Raúl Gutiérrez.

