Antonio Mohamed, new coach of Atlético Mineiro

After 13 months off the football radar, Anthony Mohamed, old acquaintance of mexican soccer, reappeared and It was announced this thursday as new technical director of Mineiro Athletic Club of Brazilian football.

“The Argentine coach, several times champion in Mexican soccer, is the new commander of Atlético Mineiro. Welcome Antonio Mohamed”, was the message with which the club welcomed the Turk.

The last game of the Argentine strategist was the November 23, 2020 when Rayados de Monterrey fell in a penalty shootout against Club Puebla in the Repechage of the Opening Tournament, in a game in which they arrived as clear favorites.

The successes of Turco Mohamed

Muhammad He has lived some of his best moments as a coach in Mexico. first when won the Liga MX championship at Opening 2012 with the Xolos of Tijuana and in the Opening 2019 when he raised the qualification with the picture of Sultan of the North.

In Argentina won in 2007 the First National B with Huracány in 2010, with the same team, raised the South American Cup, the second most important club tournament in South America.

Notably TOathletic mining is the current Brasileirao Series A champion, a tournament that took him 13 points apart from flamingo and 17 units to palm trees, his closest pursuers in the standings.