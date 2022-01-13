Andrés Guarded recognizes that he wants to continue at Betis

The future of

seems to have been defined. The Mexican midfielder has been in the spotlight after leaving his future in Europe up in the air. The Mexican for now remains in the Betis, fighting for positions of Champions League with the team led by Manuel Pellegrini.

Andrew Saved became the Mexican soccer player with the most matches played in Europe, surpassing Hugo Sanchez. Little by little it has taken over the midfield of the Betis with Pellegrini on the bench and for that reason, the future of the Mexican has been revealed.

Andrés Guardado wants to continue at Betis

In an interview for a radio channel in Spain, Andrew Saved He recognized that he wants to continue in the Betis. The main reason is because he will try to stay at a good level, thinking that it will be the year where he could play Qatar World Cup 2022 with the Mexican team and if it is in Spain, you have a better chance of doing it.

“A World Cup is coming at the end of this year and my hope is to be there. I expand my possibilities, if I stay in a highly demanding team and Betis, it is one of the first options I have. If the club believes that I can contribute and I am still useful, I am happy to stay”, Declared the Mexican.

In the same line, Saved acknowledged that it is not in their hands to close the renovation with the Betis. Similarly, the Mexican highlighted the great work that the team is doing at all levels and it is being reflected with good results.

“At this moment it does not depend on me. They have not called me, if they consider that I can be part of that project, because for me it would be a compliment and an honor to be able to continue here with Betis”, He reiterated Andrew Saved.

