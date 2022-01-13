Alison González is already with América Femenil

América Femenil little by little begins to take shape according to what it expects for this tournament Closing 2022 and this morning he received very good news at the facilities of Coapa because one of their star reinforcements finally reported with the club and will start training with a view to being ready as soon as possible.

Alison gonzalez He appeared this Wednesday at the club and reported on the activities of the Eagles. It should be remembered that the forward is in a rehabilitation process after undergoing surgery to heal a knee injury suffered in the last League against Monterrey.

In social networks, the official accounts of the azulcremas boasted the photo of AliGol already with the team’s clothing. “Hello, Aguilas. I hope you are very well, I greet you from here in El Nido “were González’s first words after his differentiated work session from the rest of the squad.

If the forecasts are fulfilled as expected in the club, Alison gonzalez She could be available to play in a hypothetical Liguilla, so she will train in order to fully rehabilitate from her injury, get physically fit and little by little, integrate into training with the rest of the team, where they will wait patiently for her.