Two Hollywood actors live dramatic moments: Chris Noth was accused of rape and Leo DiCaprio made a dangerous rescue

From unexpected events, both Chris Noth and Leonardo DiCaprio faced a tough time that they each went through.

During the last hours, two events that Chris Noth and Leonardo experienced were known DiCaprio, who acted immediately upon what happened. The former protagonist of Sex & The City was accused of sexual abuse and for this reason, he released a statement to clarify his position and was willing to face justice. On the other hand, the “Don’t Look Up” actor risked his life by jumping into a frozen lake to save his dogs.

One of the complainants indicated that the abuse occurred in 2004 when she was 24 years old, after an encounter with Chris Noth, he invited her to the pool of the West Hollywood building and then they went to his apartment where he raped her. A similar event would have occurred with another woman, who indicated that in 2005 she met the actor in a bowling alley, they went to his apartment where he kissed her but felt uncomfortable. However, the actor would have continued and abused her.

Faced with the complaints received, the actor who plays Mr. Big faced the situation and in a statement said: “The accusations against me made by people I knew years ago, even decades, are categorically false.” In turn, he remarked that “these stories could have been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago, but ‘it does not always mean no’ and that is a line that I never crossed. The meetings were consensual ”, he clarified and remarked that he never attacked women.

On the other hand, DiCaprio revealed that while filming his last movie in Boston, he went to the set with his dogs and at one point they escaped to a frozen lake. “I went after them, but living in California I didn’t know exactly what to do when you’re on a frozen lake,” he recalled. However, the most dangerous moment occurred when “one of the dogs fell and I jumped to rescue him, but as soon as I got in to get him out, the other also entered and began to lick the one who was drowning.” After the dramatic moment, Leonardo DiCaprio managed to save his pets and return home with a truly happy ending.

