Today’s matches: Barcelona vs Real Madrid live: schedule and how to watch the semifinal match of the Spanish Super Cup today on TV

Spanish classic in the Spanish Super Cup. This Wednesday, January 12 Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the semifinals of the contest, in search of a ticket to the duel for the title. The match will be played at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia, at 1:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time).

The meringue set has an almost complete car, with the only absences for Gareth Bale and Mariano; On the Blaugrana side there is also good news, since elements such as Pedri and Ferran Torres have recovered from the Covid-19 coronavirus, so they are available to Xavi.

The last time the two sets collided was the October 24 last year, with a 1-2 merengue victory thanks to goals from David Alaba and Lucas Vzquez. For Barcelona, ​​Sergio ‘Kun’ Agero, today retired from football, discounted.

From that time to date, much has changed according to Gerard Piqu. In the previous one, the Spanish defender has warned the white box: “It was unfair that they took the three points. I remember an action by Dest with 0-0- and they advanced in the first time they arrived. We were emotionally more touched, but the scene has changed. “

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: forecast for the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup

The Real Madrid is a favorite over Barcelona. In Caliente MX the merengue victory has a score of -110, while the triumph which is at +290. Similar figures are tied, with +280.

Possible formation of Barcelona

Marc-Andr ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Gerard Piqu, Eric Garca, Jordi Alba; Nico Gonzlez, Sergio Busquets, Gavi; Ferran Jutgl, Luuk de Jong and Ousmane Dembl.

Possible formation of Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vzquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Vinicius and Karim Benzema

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Result of their last 5 games

In the last five games, the balance completely favors the team from the Spanish capital: four wins in a row, plus a draw no goals.

Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid | Matchday 10 | LaLiga 2021-22 Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona | Matchday 30 | LaLiga 2020-21 Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid | Matchday 7 | LaLiga 2020-21 Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona | Matchday 26 | LaLiga 2019-20 Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | Matchday 10 | LaLiga 2019-20

Schedule and how to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid game live online When is the game? Wednesday January 12, 2022.

Where is the party? At the King Fahd Stadium.

What time is the game? 13:00 Mexico | 14:00 Colombia | 16:00 Argentina.

Where to watch the game live? Through Sky Sports and minute by minute from MARCA Claro.

