Tecatito Corona will sign for three years with Sevilla, sources assure ESPN

MADRID – Sevilla expects to close the signing of Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona in the next few hours, according to ESPN.

The signing, carried out with the utmost discretion, is in its last phase, only pending to close the last fringes with Porto today. According to different sources, it will be produced for a minimum transfer amount since the Mexican ends his contract with the Portuguese club next June.

Tecatito Corona rubs his hands with Porto Getty Images

The agreement between Sevilla and the player is complete and he would sign for the remainder of the course and three more seasons, although everything is subject to the agreement with the Portuguese club, which today plays a Portuguese Cup tie against Vizela.

According to the same sources of the operation, the fact that Porto plays this game this Wednesday has delayed the agreement. The player’s wish is to land in Seville on Thursday to be at the command of his new coach with the utmost urgency.

El Tecatito was one of Julen Lopetegui’s requests since he arrived on the Sevilla bench. Its high price ruled it out in the last signing windows but the sports management led by Monchi has been very attentive to the Mexican player and has decided to enter the scene now, taking advantage of the fact that the contract ends at the end of the season.

Jesús Corona, 29, arrived at Porto in June 2015 from Dutch Twente. The former Rayados de Monterrey has played 17 games this season with Sergio Conciençao’s team, with whom he has not had too much prominence. With the Portuguese team he has won two leagues, two Super Cups and a Portuguese Cup, reaching the award of “Footballer of the Year” in the 2019/2020 season.

With the strategic movement of the sports management of Sevilla, Lopetegui ensures that he has a player who was already at his command when the Basque coach coached Porto. The versatility and experience of the Mexican, as well as his speed are highly valued in the Seville club.