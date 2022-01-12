Santos vs Tigres match schedule TODAY. Where to see J1 Clausura 2022?

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Santos vs Tigres game today is one of the most exciting scheduled for the Day 1 of the Clausura 2022 of the MX League, that’s why here we will tell you where to see it live, the schedule and even the forecast of the meeting.

Where to see the game of Santos vs Tigres live?

Santos Laguna will receive the team from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) at the TSM Corona Stadium. The best news is that you will have the opportunity to tune in to the debut of the northern teams from anywhere as it will be broadcast on open TV.

What time does Santos vs. Tigers? Transmission channel

In case you do not have a television by your side you will have nothing to worry about since You can follow minute by minute with us at Mediotiempo.com.

History and prediction Santos vs Tigres 2022

Santos and Tigres will be planted in the field on equal terms. While Los Guerreros debut with a new coach and barely a couple of reinforcements, those of the Sultana del Norte are afflicted by an outbreak of Covid.

On the other hand, in his history both Santos and Tigres have six wins and four draws. However, being at home benefits those from La Laguna because they have not lost in their stadium since 2011, so the prognosis leans towards locals.

Santos vs Tigres lineups

So far no line-ups have been confirmed for today’s Liga MX match. What did become known were those summoned for the meeting.