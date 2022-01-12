Results of the Major Draw 3831: LIST of winners of the National Lottery of January 11, 2022

East Tuesday, January 11, the National lottery carried out the editing on Major Draw 3831 allusive to our wealth, Mexican fishing and aquaculture

In this sense, the results of the Major Draw 3831 They were given through a live broadcast on the YouTube channel of the National lottery. Here we share the complete list with the winning numbers.

Results of the Major Draw 3831 of the National Lottery

Number of the Grand Prize, of 21 million pesos: 26402

Number of the second prize, 2.55 million pesos: 28414

Number of the third prize, 900,000 pesos: 27601

The Major Draw 3831 It was held in the Draw Room of the Moro Building of the National Lottery, this January 11, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

This raffle was in reference to fishing in Mexico, which has a long history, which begins at the end of the 19th century. The bodies of water, its temperate climate and its proximity to the large consumer markets were factors that facilitated the adoption of aquaculture in the country.

In the late 1980s, Mexico began to aquaculture marine fish such as pámpano, in floating cages. Then species such as mojarra-tilapia, catfish and oysters were cultivated. As is often the case in agriculture and aquaculture, the first fish and shellfish crops focused on sustaining local populations.

