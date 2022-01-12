He will no longer bid for Cristian Pavón; would arrive for free in summer

Before the pressures and whims he did Boca Juniors to release Cristian Pavón, Blue Cross He is not willing to satisfy Xeneize Azul y Oro, because within six months the Argentine will be a free agent.

Said negotiation has not been able to reach a common agreement, since the Argentine team seeks to obtain a great economic benefit in exchange for letting out to Cristian Pavon, well Boca Juniors he aims to earn more than three million dollars in addition to 80 percent of his letter for future sales.

However, although machine He is not interested in making the purchase of a player who will be free in a short period of time; It is worth mentioning that the Kichán Pavón he does have a military interest in Mexican soccer, since the Argentine’s intentions are to change the scene.

“We have the best relationship with Christian (Pavón), I hope he will be with us for many years. Hopefully soon there will be a rapprochement so that it continues, “he said. Jorge Bermudez, member of the Soccer Council.

After putting obstacles and not having things clear, Blue Cross he would already have his second option to reinforce the cement attack in case the negotiation with Cristian Pavon it falls off completely.

The celestial directive has the Paraguayan on its radar Robert Morales, attacker of Cerro Porteño, who at 22 became one of the best Guarani soccer players and with a clause of 2 million dollars, Blue Cross he would receive 50 percent of his pass.

