The superfood that protects the heart and improves memory

The heart must be optimally preserved to avoid heart disease. That is why a good diet with vegetables, fruits and lean meats, added to physical activity, will be vital for good health. In this context, recent research determined that there is a superfood that will not only protect the heart, but also improve the memory, influencing cognitive abilities. It’s about the beetroot, a vegetable that can be consumed in different plants, as well as in juices and smoothies.

The parameters of a healthy diet must include the beetroot as the main figure since it has a wide range of properties that will benefit the health of people, especially those who have problems with heart Y memory. This tuber is rich in vitamins and minerals, making them essential for the cardiovascular health system and cognitive function.

The beetrootAccording to specialists, it has two negative aspects in its diet: firstly, it dirties the mouth and teeth, leaving them a purple tint, and secondly, it is not recommended for people who suffer from kidney stones, since the tuber is rich in Oxalic acid, an agent responsible for worsening the symptoms of the aforementioned pathology.

However, in the balance the benefits of the beetroot since it only provides 43 calories per 100 grams and also contains 1.6 grams of protein, being a complete vegetable for the proper development of the body. In addition, the tuber has different properties because it is a source of vitamins C, B1, B2, B3 and B6, while it is rich in phosphorus, iron, iodine and fiber.

Photo: Pixabay

Refering to memory and to heart, beets provide large amounts of antioxidants, dilating blood vessels and stimulating the cardiovascular system. This allows the blood to be constantly cleansed and blood circulation to be improved. In the cognitive field, the tuber promotes cerebral blood flow, stimulating the areas of the brain that are related to learning. Finally, according to specialists, you can stop the progression of Alzheimer’s disease thanks to a compound called betanin, which is found in a handful of vegetables.