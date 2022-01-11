Héctor Herrera travels to Saudi Arabia Super Cup Spain

The Mexican Héctor Herrera He undertook the trip together with his teammates at Atlético de Madrid, to Saudi Arabia to dispute the Semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup, on Thursday, January 13, against Athletic.

Atlético de Madrid travels to Riyadh, without strong men like they are Stefan Savic and Antoine Griezmann, casualties reported due to injury in the call for the duel that is the prelude to the Super Cup Final.

Diego Simeone, has the rest of the staff of the first team and takes Mexican Héctor Herrera and six players from the subsidiary to Saudi Arabia: goalkeeper Christian Gómez, the defender Joan Rojas, the midfielders Alberto Moreno and Javi Serrano and the offensive Giuliano Simeone and Carlos Martín.

Sensitive losses of Atlético de Madrid

Neither Savic, who has not appeared in the last seven games due to a muscle injury, suffered on December 2, nor the French Antoine Griezmann, who fell back into ailments, do not travel with the squad in an instance in which Simeone will throw everything he has to be able to take the result on Thursday.

The convocation, which was exposed on social networks this Tuesday, is made up of 24 players; 18 from the first team, which are all available except Saponjic: goalkeepers Jan Oblak and Benjamin Lecomte; defenders Sime Vrsaljko, Felipe Monteiro, Mario Hermoso, José María Giménez and Renan Lodi; midfielders Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo de Paul, Geoffrey Kondogbia,

Hector Herrera

, Thomas Lemar and Koke Resurrection; winger Yannick Carrasco and attackers Matheus Cunha, Luis Suárez, Ángel Correa and Joao Félix.

The six more that complete the list of 24, compose them subsidiary aspects: Christian, Rojas, Alberto Moreno, Javi Serrano, Carlos Martín and Giuliano Simeone.

In the other key, there is latent a high-caliber clash with Barcelona facing Real Madrid, for a ticket to the Super Cup Final. The duel arouses all the interest and for

Xavi Hernandez

It will be his first Clásico of this type as a coach.

The squads that get a ticket to the Final, will be measured next sunday for the title, which would mean for any of these teams, the first championship of the year.