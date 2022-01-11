Dollar price today Tuesday, peso starts with depreciation

Today Monday, January 10, 2022, the dollar is trading at $ 20.4128 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Monday at 20,3896 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a depreciation of 0.09% or 1.9 cents, trading around 20.39 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.3582 and a maximum of 20.4129 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.3896 – Sale: $ 20.3896

: Buy $ 20.3896 – Sale: $ 20.3896 HSBC : Buy: $ 19.97 – Sale: $ 20.64

: Buy: $ 19.97 – Sale: $ 20.64 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.78 – Sale: $ 20.91

: Buy: $ 19.78 – Sale: $ 20.91 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.74- Sale: $ 20.64

Buy: $ 19.74- Sale: $ 20.64 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.50 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 18.50 – Sale: $ 21.50 IXE: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.00 Monex: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.09

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.09 Inbursa: Buy: $ 19.92 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.92 – Sale: $ 20.90 Santander: Buy: $ 19.44 – Sale: $ 20.97

Buy: $ 19.44 – Sale: $ 20.97 Exchange: Buy: $ 19.86 – Sale: $ 20.89

Buy: $ 19.86 – Sale: $ 20.89 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 41,568.0 with an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.10 pesos, for $ 27.70 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

