This is how the Wild Card Round of the Playoffs will be played

The 2021 regular season of the NFL came to an end this Sunday and the Playoffs have been defined.

After 18 weeks of action, there are 14 teams alive in the league, with 12 of them playing in the Wild Card Round next weekend.

The action will begin next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. when the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium. At the end, an AFC East classic is presented with the visit of the New england patriots the Buffalo Bills, in a game that divided wins during the season.

Sunday will be the busiest day, beginning at Raymond James Stadium with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles clash at noon.

One of the most anticipated games by the fans will be the one staged by the Dallas cowboys in Arlington against the San Francisco 49ers at 3:30 p.m. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:15 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.

Finally, in the first MNF in the league’s Postseason history, the Arizona Cardinals travel to Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles to face the Rams at 7:15 p.m.

It is worth mentioning that the Green Bay Packers and the Tennesse Titans will rest this round, since being the best teams in their respective conferences, they are already waiting for a rival in the Divisional Round.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: TOM BRADY MANAGED TO EXCEED FIVE THOUSAND AIR YARDS FOR THE SECOND TIME IN HIS CAREER.