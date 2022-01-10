The whim of JJ Macías that is costing Chivas

Living the European dream is costing José Juan Macías dearly … but also Chivas. The lack of activity takes its toll on the Getafe attacker in all aspects: physically, soccer, but also economically, since it was devalued in these 6 months about 3 million euros.

The youth squad of Guadalajara andmigrated to Spain in mid-2021, but only in six months the value of their rights went from 10 to 7 millionAfter only playing 197 minutes in the League and 24 in the Copa del Rey in half a year.

The front tgrape a good start that only lasted from August to October, since in that month, the injuries and the decisions tactics made it difficult for him. In LaLiga, JJ has not played since October 3, when he played only one minute against Real Sociedad.

A duel before was 45 minutes on the court against Betis, and little more, since he had the bad luck getting injured in its ownership on the Copa del Rey against Mollerussa, so he came out of change due to a physical problem with only 24 minutes on the court, on November 30.

This has undoubtedly diminished its relevance and according to information confirmed by Mediotiempo, the Getafe the purchase option will not be valid that ends July 2022. On the contrary, it could change of scene in the following days.

Going to try your luck in Europe became quite a whim for Macías, because that is why he even prioritized joining Getafe than going to Tokyo 2020. However, with its devaluation also affects ChivasWell, if the club decided sell it now, I would have to Over a base $ 3 million less.

Raúl Jiménez started the same, but today he is worth 22 million

What Macías experiences in his first adventure is not new for the Mexican forwards, since Raul Jimenez also suffered exactly the same devaluation during their first months in Europe, although he had a lot more action with Atlético de Madrid, compared to the Chivas youth squad.

The Lobo de Tepeji arrived at Los Colchoneros in 2014, with a value of 10 million euros, and in its first season played almost 600 minutes in LaLiga, also with activity in the Champions League, Copa del Rey and Super Cup.

Even so, its value fell 3 million euros in 6 months, so it was already 7 mde. Even in the middle of 2015., one year after his arrival in Europe, its value was still less, 5 million, that is to say, half of what he had in his signing with Atleti.

The change to the Benfica favored himWell, he played and rose to 8 mde in October of 2015., While for June 2018 its value I was around 15 millions of euros, figure for which he reached the Wolves.

According to Transfermarkt, the higher cost from Raúl was from 50 mde in March 2020, although in December 2021 went down to 22 millions, its current value.

Chicharito went up when he arrived, but he is already ‘on the ground’

Javier Hernandez deja to Chivas in mid-2010 to go to Manchester United, when its value was 8 mde. On the contrary by Raúl and Macías, half a year later his number grew for 3 million euros, for get to 11.

That growth was consistent, as his effectiveness with those of Old Trafford made him reach a value of 22 million in June 2013. Your highest cost it was in October of 2016 when he played with the Byesterday Leverkusen, priced at 25 mde, although as of 2017 its value began to decline, reaching the 2 million that it currently has.

