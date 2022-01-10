Due to a glass shortage, Corona and Modelo beers will cost more in the US

Millennium Digital

The maker of popular beer brands Crown and Model waiting raise prices by as much as 2 percent this year due to the shortage of glass, in addition to the increase in the price of raw materials and the shortage of drivers to transport goods.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Constellation Brands, the largest beer import company in U.S, told shareholders that the price increase is due to the glass shortage, especially the brown color.

To this are added the higher transportation and storage costs caused by disruptions in the supply chain during the covid-19 pandemic.

“We are working diligently to address the brown glass shortage that is acting like a headwind against us, “said Bill Newlands, CEO of Constellation Brands, according to Bloomberg.

The glass shortage added to the recent shortage of aluminum cans. Another affected beer is Modelo Negra, which uses brown glass. Analysts predict that if the availability of this material is reduced, beer sales could be limited.

Scott DeFife, President of Glass Packaging Institutehe said to Financial times in November that the alcoholic beverage industry is dealing with the labor shortage and reduced road transport due to the pandemic.

And that although the American glass manufacturers “They are still producing a lot of bottles”, the problem lies largely in the faulty logistics and “import congestion”.

In recent months, breweries across the United States have been forced to raise consumer sales prices.

