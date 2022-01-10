Cholesterol: this type of WINE is good for the heart, according to specialists

The wine, a delicious grape drink created through alcoholic fermentation, it is extremely popular at everyday meals and parties around the world. Although its excessive consumption is not recommended, specialists from the Spanish Heart Foundation they found that it could favor the human heart under certain conditions.

These benefits are due to flavonoids, a group of phytonutrients found in fruits, vegetables and spices, according to LiveSciense. However, among all the types of wine that exist, one in particular stands out: the red.

“The consumption of Red wine is beneficial for cardiovascular health as long as it is in moderation. Excess alcohol in the body increases blood pressure, which favors the appearance of hypertension “, recalled Dr. Leandro Plaza, during the II Forum on Healthy Lifestyle, where he presented the presentation” The wine and the heart. “

The antioxidants contained in wine can help prevent cardiovascular diseases (Photo: Special)

The amount of flavonoids contained in the wine provide “a vasodilator effect on the arteries, in addition to tannins and polyphenols (present in the seeds and the skin of the grape) that they work as antioxidants against molecules known as free radicals ”, highlighted the foundation

On the other hand, in the publication “Is wine good for the heart?” it was highlighted that the antioxidants contained in this drink can help prevent cardiovascular disease because they increase the levels of “good” cholesterol.

Who should not take it

Diabetics

Pregnant

Children and adolescents

People with severe liver and heart disease or some arrhythmias

People taking some medications

