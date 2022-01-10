Boxing: Canelo Álvarez vs Jermall Charlo: Eddy Reynoso denies negotiation

ANDhe best boxer in the world in 2021, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, starts the talks for his next big fight which, according to reports in the United States, would be before Jermall Charlo.

Although Eddy Reynoso had hinted that Canelo Álvarez’s next rival could be Ilunga Makabu, because the Congolese has to fight Thabiso Mchunu, Jermall Charlo’s option grew like foam to the degree that the probable date would be the May 7th, stellar weekend in the world of boxing.

“The talks between Canelo Alvarez and Jermall Charlo are underway. I heard that he is much more likely to fight Charlo during the weekend of May 5, “commented the ESPN United States reporter, Mike Coppinger.

If it were to be realized the duel against Jermall Charlo would be a ‘bombshell’ in the world of boxing since, both Canelo and Charlo are boxers who draw crowds because of how mediatic they are, in addition, Charlo’s undefeated record (32-0, 22 KO’s) and his non-defensive style would be another attraction for the so-called Canelo Team.

Eddy Reynoso denies the commitment between Canelo and Charlo

Through a message on your Twitter account, Eddy Reynoso dropped all speculation regarding the fight between Saúl Álvarez and Jermall Charlo.

“Good afternoon! Regarding Canelo’s next fight there is no negotiation with no promoter, no rival, no date. Next week we will have something concrete. Greetings”.

David Benavidez defends his right to fight Canelo

Another of Saúl Álvarez’s possible rivals (outside of Makabu and Charlo) is the Mexican-American David benavidez, To who Eddy Reynoso does not contemplate Well, he has not defeated anyone of renown. In that sense, Benavidez asks for his chance against Canelo, as he considers that he must do it in an obligatory way or, where appropriate, he must leave the 168-pound belt.

“I’ve been No. 1 for three fights. I’ve beaten people that I have to beat them, people love to see me fight, so why don’t they want to face me? I feel like it would be a great fight. They can say what they want, but in the end I have won my fights, I’m still number one in the division and the people are going to keep asking for that fight. If he doesn’t fight me now, it will have to be in the future. If he’s going to stay at 168, he has to face me. If not, let him vacate his titles“, culminated in a talk for the podcast Calling Russ Anber.

