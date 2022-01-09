Without so much press, the Mexican who is signed by Arsenal and Martino could lose him

January 09, 2022 08:34 hs

He is a player who without so much press has already gone through clubs like Striped Y Xolos In Mexican soccer, he is the son of a crack and although he still has potential to exploit, he has already shown what he is capable of doing in inferiors.

He recently debuted in 2020, for which he has already added minutes in the first division of Mexican soccer and still Gerardo Martino has not considered calling him Mexican team to avoid losing it, since he also has Argentine nationality.

In this context, the Mexican player, who has been signed by the Arsenal of Argentine soccer, is Shayr Mohamed, the son of Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed, a figure of Mexican soccer as a player and as DT

Shayr Mohamed’s new fate

The player has signed for Arsenal de Sarandí of Argentine soccer for a year after being released in MX League. The Mexican player arrives as part of a restructuring at the club that has already discharged 21 players, according to Olé.

