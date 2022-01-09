This is the best drink to lower your cholesterol, according to dietitian

High cholesterol can cause serious health problems, especially heart or breathing problems. This is because lipids begin to collect in the arteries and hinder the circulation of blood flow, affecting all organs. In this context, a recent study revealed that a drink based on a fruit special will be vital to lower lipids.

A broad framework of evidence supports that the intake of fruits and vegetables makes it possible to decrease the cholesterol high, especially for its amount of antioxidants. And in this context, a drink of blueberries has shown, according to various research, that it can and significantly reduce LDL that affects health. In addition, the same study held that the effects will be enhanced if the person who consumes the juice combines it with physical activity and a healthy diet.

This is because blueberries have a property called flavonoid, considered a powerful antioxidant that reduces inflammation (especially in the joints) and prevents various diseases. In this context, this fruit contains great health effects within the framework of a cholesterol high that threatens the heart.

Therefore, the scientific community has shown that the antioxidant properties of blueberries increase the levels of gamma delta T cells that are linked in the immune response, as well as cytokines that fight viruses and bacteria. Given this, the truth is that with a drink this fruit you can decrease the level of cholesterol high.

Photo: Pixabay

Consequently, health professionals suggest frequently incorporating the intake of the aforementioned fruit through a drink with the aim of combating oxidative damage that aging brings with it and manifests itself in wrinkles and lines on the skin; as well as to fight against cholesterol high. However, under this last benefit, it is important to take into account the high sugar content that blueberries have, therefore industrial sweeteners should not be added.