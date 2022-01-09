This is the best drink to lower your cholesterol, according to dietitian

High cholesterol can cause serious health problems, especially heart or breathing problems. This is because lipids begin to collect in the arteries and hinder the circulation of blood flow, affecting all organs. In this context, a recent study revealed that a drink based on a fruit special will be vital to lower lipids.

A broad framework of evidence supports that the intake of fruits and vegetables makes it possible to decrease the cholesterol high, especially for its amount of antioxidants. And in this context, a drink of blueberries has shown, according to various research, that it can and significantly reduce LDL that affects health. In addition, the same study held that the effects will be enhanced if the person who consumes the juice combines it with physical activity and a healthy diet.

