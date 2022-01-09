The Mexican forward shone with assistance in the Wolves win

After dominating much of the game, Wolverhampton advanced round in the FA Cup after thrashing the Sheffield United 3-0 with a double of Daniel podence and another from Nélson Semedo. The forward of the Mexican team gave an assist after entering the second half.

The meeting began with arrivals of both teams, however, the team of the Wolves took the lead at minute 14 after a goal from the Portuguese, Power. From there, the Mexican team dominated the match, because in the first half they sought to score the second.

For the complementary part the Wolverhampton did not change his position to look for more annotations and it was not until minute 68 that he entered Raul Jimenez. At 72, the second goal of the locals fell after Nélson Semedo finished off a center after a counterattack commanded by Moutinho Y AÏt Nouri.

Even with the advantage and dominance of the game Wolves scored another goal after Raul Jimenez take advantage of a bad exit from the goalkeeper Sheffield and assist Podence who was reaching the area to finish off and thus score his double.

With the 3-0 victory, Wolverhampton advanced to Fourth Round in the FA Cup. In the Premier league They are in eighth place fighting for positions in European competitions six points behind those mentioned.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: ANDRÉS GUARDADO: BETIS DISTRIBUTED POINTS IN FRONT OF THE VALLECANO RAY