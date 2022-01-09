The herd released a new positive case for covid-19

During the week, Chivas announced that among its staff it had three positive cases to covid-19 after tests performed.

Positive cases include reinforcement nevus Roberto Alvarado, Luis Olivas Y Fernando Beltran; However, the group from Guadalajara released another case of coronavirus in the template.

“According to internal protocols, constant monitoring continues to detect covid infections in time, and try to avoid putting more people at risk. Derived from these procedures, this Saturday a new positive case was detected,” it was read in the communiqué of Flock.

Without disclosing the name of the positive case, the club assured that the infected “was immediately isolated and will continue to undergo medical monitoring like the rest of his teammates who were announced in advance.”

Similarly, Chivas made it known that the ‘Nene’ Beltrán, which was one of the positive cases previously detected “has already tested negative in his PCR test so he will be able to return to activities in accordance with the provisions of the health protocol of the MX League“.

