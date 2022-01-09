Rayados and Gallos gave away a sleepy goalless draw

Striped He had a gray presentation at the Clausura 2022 and before his audience. The squad commanded by Javier Aguirre had a recital of failures to equalize without annotations against a Queretaro that he proposed very little in his visit to the Sultana del Norte.

Monterrey He took risks and took a leading position in the game, since he resorted to various resources such as attacking in the center, on the wings, by fixed tactic, but without success when opening the visitor’s bolt.

Regiomontan overwhelm generated that the controversy was presented in the ‘Giant of Steel’, since in a cross service Maxi Meza won by air and enabled Vincent Janssen, who collided with Maximiliano Perg, a move that was decreed as a penalty.

However, after reviewing the play in detail in the VAR, the refereeing body backed down because supposedly the Queretaro defender played the ball before overwhelming the ‘Toro’.

Monterrey He did not renounce his offensive stance, where in the second half he was again close to opening the scoring through a free-kick shot from ‘Ponchito’ González, where the round crashed on the crossbar.

Queretaro had few dangerous occasions in the local goal, where the clearest was in a Jefferson Montero center where Angel Sepúlveda He tried to enable Jonathan dos Santos, despite the fact that he was unmarked within the area, sparing those of the Sultana del Norte.

A few minutes from the end of the meeting, Rogelio Funes Mori He knocked on the Queretaro door again with a half turn from the edge of the area, where goalkeeper Washington Aguerre managed to deflect the ball with difficulties.

In compensation time, on a free throw, Monterrey returned to put the ball in the Queretaro area, where a series of rebounds were raised in which Sepulveda he stopped the ball on the goal line, drowning out the goal cry from the throats of the Albiazules fans.

