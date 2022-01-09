Pablo Solari, Plan B of the Eagles before the failed hiring of Brian Ocampo

Now it is an Argentine who is on the azulcrema radar. With the failed negotiations by the Uruguayan, Brian Ocampo, America already think of other options where the Argentine, Pablo Solari It is shaping up to be Plan B of the Americanist leadership.

After various names sounded, the attacker from Colo Colo has the approval of Santiago Solari, which is why the first move has already been made from Coapa, contacting the player and knowing their wishes.

The 20-year-old footballer has a contract with the team of the Cacique until 2025; However, that is not an impediment for the transfer to be managed because the Argentine has the desire to take on new challenges.

Solari is one of the soccer players most loved by the fans of the Chilean team after having been the author of the goal with which Colo Colo defeated before University of Concepcion and that served to stay in the First Division.

“It is another of the names that was handled in these weeks, after what happened with (Brian) Ocampo We cannot confirm that he will be the one to arrive, but there is interest and there has already been a first approach, “declared a source with knowledge on the subject consulted by RECORD.

One of the advantages they have in Coapa is that the team will not participate in the League next week because Mazatlan, his rival from Matchday 2 decided to schedule the match in a month, so the Eagles They will have two weeks to sign, receive and adapt to the player who arrives.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: AMERICA: ROGER MARTÍNEZ APOLOGIZED AFTER THE EXPULSION BEFORE PUEBLA