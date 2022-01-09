LOOK HERE Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana live for free via TUDN for Clausura 2022 Liga MX: where to watch and transmission channel of the game online via Televisa | SPORT-TOTAL
Blue Cross vs. Tijuana LIVE | Follow LIVE the duel for the first day of the Clausura 2022 of the MX League from the Azteca Stadium. The ‘Cement Machine’ will seek to start the contest with a victory against a team that they beat in the last three of the four times they faced each other. The match is scheduled for 10:00 pm (local time) and will be broadcast by DirecTV Sports and TUDN. Likewise, El Comercio offers the best coverage of the event with photos, goals and minute by minute.
LOOK: TUDN live, Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana TODAY live on Liga MX
Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana live
Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana: schedules
- Mexico – 9:00 pm
- Peru – 10:00 pm
- Ecuador – 10:00 pm
- Colombia – 10:00 pm
- Bolivia – 11:00 pm
- Venezuela – 11:00 pm
- Paraguay – 0:00 (Saturday, January 8)
- Chile – 0:00 (Saturday, January 8)
- Argentina – 0:00 (Saturday, January 8)
- Uruguay – 0:00 (Saturday, January 8)
- Brazil – 0:00 (Saturday, January 8)
- Spain – 4:00 am (Saturday, January 8)
Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana: channels to watch the duel for Liga MX
These are the official channels that will broadcast live and direct the match between the Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana for matchday 1 of the Closing of the MX League: Fubo TV, TUDN USA. Aztec 7 and ESPN Mexico.
Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana: latest results
Blue Cross
- Deer 1-2 Blue Cross
- Cruz Azul 1-4 Monterrey
- Pumas 4-3 Cruz Azul
- Cruz Azul 0-1 Leon
- Cruz Azul 2-1 America
Tijuana
- Tijuana 3-2 Pachuca
- Atlas 0-2 Tijuana
- Pumas 3-1 Tijuana
- Tijuana 0-0 Chivas
- Queretaro 1-1 Tijuana
Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana: ticket prices
Below we show you the official ticket prices to be able to attend the mythical Azteca Stadium and thus be able to cheer on your favorite team.
→ South stand: 60, 168 and 480
→ North stand: 60, 168 and 480
→ East stand: 60, 240 and 480
→ West stand: 60, 240 and 480
