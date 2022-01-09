LOOK HERE Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana live for free via TUDN for Clausura 2022 Liga MX: where to watch and transmission channel of the game online via Televisa | SPORT-TOTAL

Blue Cross vs. Tijuana LIVE | Follow LIVE the duel for the first day of the Clausura 2022 of the MX League from the Azteca Stadium. The ‘Cement Machine’ will seek to start the contest with a victory against a team that they beat in the last three of the four times they faced each other. The match is scheduled for 10:00 pm (local time) and will be broadcast by DirecTV Sports and TUDN. Likewise, El Comercio offers the best coverage of the event with photos, goals and minute by minute.

Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana: schedules

Mexico – 9:00 pm

Peru – 10:00 pm

Ecuador – 10:00 pm

Colombia – 10:00 pm

Bolivia – 11:00 pm

Venezuela – 11:00 pm

Paraguay – 0:00 (Saturday, January 8)

Chile – 0:00 (Saturday, January 8)

Argentina – 0:00 (Saturday, January 8)

Uruguay – 0:00 (Saturday, January 8)

Brazil – 0:00 (Saturday, January 8)

Spain – 4:00 am (Saturday, January 8)

Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana: channels to watch the duel for Liga MX

These are the official channels that will broadcast live and direct the match between the Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana for matchday 1 of the Closing of the MX League : Fubo TV, TUDN USA . Aztec 7 and ESPN Mexico.

Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana: latest results

Blue Cross

Deer 1-2 Blue Cross

Cruz Azul 1-4 Monterrey

Pumas 4-3 Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul 0-1 Leon

Cruz Azul 2-1 America

Tijuana

Tijuana 3-2 Pachuca

Atlas 0-2 Tijuana

Pumas 3-1 Tijuana

Tijuana 0-0 Chivas

Queretaro 1-1 Tijuana

Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana: ticket prices

Below we show you the official ticket prices to be able to attend the mythical Azteca Stadium and thus be able to cheer on your favorite team.

→ South stand: 60, 168 and 480

→ North stand: 60, 168 and 480

→ East stand: 60, 240 and 480

→ West stand: 60, 240 and 480

