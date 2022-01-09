Jair Pereira would arrive at the San José Earthquakes

The MLS continues to prepare for the 2022 season and the San Jose Earthquakes from

Matías Almeyda

would be interested, once again, in signing a Mexican footballer. Since the arrival of ‘Pelado’, the club has been characterized by signing Aztec players.

At the time, the California team hired Oswaldo Alanís, Carlos Fierro Y Javier Eduardo Lopez. Only the ‘Chofis‘remains in the squad, after having had a great season that earned him to be named the Most Valuable Player of the Earthquakes.

The new Mexican who would go to San José

According to information from David Medrano, the ‘Bare‘ Almeyda has set its sights on Jair Pereira. The Mexican central defender is another of the players who has a past in Chivas. The same case of the aforementioned footballers.

Don Deivid pointed out that the Almeyda already contacted Jair Pereira to know if you are interested or not to get to soccer state United. The intention of the Argentine is to cover the loss of Oswaldo Alanís, who returned to the Liga BBVA MX to play with him Mazatlan.

For now, the ‘Commander‘ Pereira is in a treatment to resolve the discomfort in the knee that has affected so much in recent years. The 35-year-old defender is a free agent and would arrive totally free to the San Jose Earthquakes.

After passing through Chivas, where he earned some criticism but also a lot of praise, Pereira went through the Queretaro and then by him Necaxa. The last two years of his career have been without pain or glory and to reach MLS, it would be to seek a rematch.

The season of the United States Major League Soccer It will start at the end of February. The debut of San Jose Earthquakes It will be playing at home in front of New York Red Bulls.

