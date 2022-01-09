Chivas will not be able to count on Hiram Mier against Mazatlán

The wait is over for fans of the Chivas. Finally, this Sunday they return to the field, in a tournament that they hope will be spectacular, and thus end with a drought of almost five. The journey begins at home when host Mazatlán at the Akron Stadium.

What the Sacred Flock did not have is the casualties they were going to have for this long-awaited debut. This will be the first tournament start for Michel Leaño, who hopes to be able to make history with the rojiblancos and even sent a relevant message, where he hopes they believe in him and in the project.

‘If there were no internal competition, we would be j% did # s’ Pollo Briseño

It may interest you: Matías Almeyda would take another Mexican to the San José Earthquakes



Chivas’ Reinforcements for the Grita México Clausura 2022

One of the great complaints of the fans towards their board of directors is the lack of quality reinforcements. This semester they suffered casualties Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga, and received in exchange Roberto Alvarado, who came to add, because in his first game with the new colors he managed to score a goal.

But up there. That was the only reinforcement that the rojiblancos added, for the Scream Mexico Closing 2022, but based on their quarry, the players who were already there and this brand new signing, will seek to end the drought.

Chivas casualties for his debut at the Grita México Clausura 2022

The pandemic continues. The COVID-19 it continues to affect a large part of the world and for this reason it is important not to lower our guard and continue with the corresponding care. Unfortunately the virus hit Chivas and they will have three casualties for their debut.

It may interest you: The 3 teams that would seek to sign Carlos Salcedo



His brand new reinforcement will have to wait to make his debut with the Sacred Herd, Alvarado is one of the cases that they presented with the youth squad Luis Olivas and this Sunday has joined Hiram Wed. The central will have to be replaced, most likely by Antonio “Pollo” Briseño.