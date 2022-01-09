Chiefs defeat Broncos and dream of first place in the AFC

The Chiefs won. Patrick Mahomes continues to have the Broncos as clients, with the victory this Saturday 28-24, In Denver, the quarterback added his ninth victory, without knowing the defeat against his rivals this afternoon.

Mahomes finished with 270 yards passing through the air, 27 completions of 44 attempts, and two TD passes.; he was also the best rushing player on his team with 54 yards rushing. His best ally Mecole Hardman with 103 yds through the air in eight receptions.

With this result the Chiefs they dream of winning first place in the American Conference, but they will have to wait for a loss or a draw from the Tennessee Titans to be able to achieve their mission.

Chiefs vs Broncos LIVE | NFL Week 18

4Q 4:37 | FIELD GOAL OF LOS BRONCOS | Brandon McManus gets his team closer to the scoreboard with a 31-yard FG | Chiefs 28-24 Broncos

4Q 7:42 | TOUCHDOWN OF THE CHIEFS | The Kansas City defense stole the ball and managed to turn the scoreboard (they got a two-point conversion) | Chiefs 28-21 Broncos

4Q 14:44 | CHIEFS FIELD GOAL | Harrison Butker hits a 51-yard FG to get within a scoring point | Chiefs 20-21 Broncos

3Q 9:02 | TOUCHDOWN DE LOS BRONCOS | Denver has been a rushing nightmare, Melvin Gordon ran away 47 yards | Chiefs 17-21 Broncos

3Q 10:43 | TOUCHDOWN OF THE CHIEFS | Jerick McKinnon turns the score around in favor of Kansas | Chiefs 17-14 Broncos

2Q 2:22 | FIELD GOAL OF THE CHIEFS | Harrison Butker gets closer to Kansas City on the scoreboard thanks to a 34-yard FG | Chiefs 10-14 Broncos

2Q 7:49 | TOUCHDOWN DE LOS BRONCOS | Drew Luck appeared again, the QB escaped 23 yards to go up on the scoreboard | Chiefs 7-14 Broncos

1Q 0:26 | TOUCHDOWN DE LOS BRONCOS | QB Drew Lock makes it personal and ties the game | Chiefs 7-7 Broncos

1Q 6:08 | TOUCHDOWN OF THE CHIEFS | Travis Kelce opens the scoring after a three-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes | Chiefs 7-0 Broncos

The game starts, the Broncos receive the ball in the first half

The game starts at 3:30 PM (Central Mexico time)

The NFL playoffs are just around the corner. For the first time, Week 18 of the NFL will be played and the Chiefs will face the Broncos in the first game of this historic day for the league.

The game is of the utmost importance for the Kansas City team, since last year’s defeat against the Bengals, made them miss the top of the American Conference, which now belongs to the Titans, so they will look for a win against Denver and wait for the result of Tennessee.

Patrick Mahomes has never lost to the Broncos

The balance is in favor Patrick Mahomes and company, since since his arrival in the NFL, the field marsical is 8-0 against his rivals this afternoon.

For their part, the Broncos are still undergoing a restructuring and despite already being eliminated with a 7-9 mark (before today’s game), as it is a duel of the AFC West division, They will find a way to make life miserable for the Chiefs.

