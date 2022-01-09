Carlos Salcedo receives offer from Palmeiras and Flamengo to play in Brazil

There is an 80% chance for you to emigrate to Brasileirao; he does not mind reducing his salary.

Video: Carlos Salcedo has 80% chances to play in Brazil

For: Diego Benavides JAN. 08. 2022

Everything points to the Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo I would change the UANL Tigers to play in the Brazilian.

Right now there is an 80% chance that the 28-year-old footballer will emigrate to the Brazilian First Division.

The Mexican defender signed a mandate from Palmeiras for an intermediary to negotiate it because his agent did not get him offers.

So much Palmeiras What Flamengo They have already made formal offers to sign the Mexican, as reported by Erick López and Álvaro Cruz, TUDN reporters.

For the Mexican national team, it would not matter to reduce the salary that he currently receives in order to reach the Brasileirao.

All this without forgetting that Trabzonspor Y Porto They are two European clubs that do not remove their finger from the line to sign the Mexican, although the option has been reduced.

In case of materialization, he would become the second Mexican to play in the Brazilian league after the adventure of Antonio de Nigris with Santos.