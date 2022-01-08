Waters, Uber and DiDi! Lyft prepares to arrive in Mexico … and is already recruiting staff – El Financiero

Lyft, the company that offers transport services through application What Uber, DiDi, Cabify or Beat ready their arrival in Mexico. It is launching several job vacancies for the Mexico City Y Guadalajara.

Although the mobility company based in San Francisco, California, has not given details of the possible start of operations, the vacancies are available in the profile that the company has on the social network LinkedIn.

Between the openings Lyft is looking for are from software engineers, of data, operations infrastructure, up to recruitment coordination, workforce management and technical recruiters, among others.

“In Lyft, our mission is to improve people’s lives with the best transportation in the world. To do this, we started with our own community by creating an open, inclusive and diverse organization, “said the US firm in one of its vacancies.

“Lyft is looking for a technical sourcer in Mexico City to help us strategically grow our world-class team. ” One of the company’s vacancies is for software engineering fellows for the summer of this year, which could be an indication of the estimated date.

Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer and is available to approximately 95 percent of the United States population, as well as select cities in Canada. On your site at LinkedIn Says He’s Engaged to achieve a positive change in cities by offsetting the carbon emissions of all trips.