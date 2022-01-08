The superfood that helps lower high cholesterol naturally

Cholesterol is essential for the proper functioning of the body, but its intake must be measured so as not to generate hypercholesterolemia since the lipid is produced by the body and also incorporated through the feeding. Consequently, have bad cholesterol and high will trigger other drastic diseases linked to the heart, due to the narrowing of the arteries and the fats not allowing normal circulation.

In this context, the consumption of cholesterol daily should be conscientious, therefore experts suggest a maximum amount of 200 milligrams. In this sense, it is important to know that egg yolk, liver, sausage, ham and butter, for example, are foods that have a significant dose of the aforementioned lipids. Therefore, an excess of bad cholesterol and triglycerides will increase your risk of having a heart attack, a condition that has no symptoms.

Related news

That is why the feeding will be vital to counteract the bad cholesterolespecially if you eat junk and fried foods. The argument is that when cells do not have the capacity to absorb the cholesterol circulating in the bloodstream, the excess is deposited on the walls of the arteries, narrowing them and causing atherosclerosis.

Faced with this panorama, health professionals argue that a feeding that has the carrot as the main source may have great benefits to combat the bad cholesterol. This is because it has beta-carotene and vitamin A, regulating the cholesterol high in blood. In addition, this vegetable must be supplemented with a special healthy diet and constant physical activity.

Photo: Pixabay

So to lower bad cholesterol, you will have to start a feeding with carrot, which could include raw or cooked salads or orange smoothies. In the case of opting for a juice to control the cholesterol, they will have to be washed, peeled and cut into small pieces. Then process them in a blender and strain the preparation to remove lumps.