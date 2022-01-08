the next wave of everyday health and wellness treatments

This article was translated from our English edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Disclaimer: Our goal is to introduce products and services that we think you will find interesting and useful. If you buy them, Entrepreneur en Español could get a small portion of the sales proceeds from our business partners.

Savvy entrepreneurs interested in owning the next big business might want to take a look at a CRYO franchise, which is an integrated health and wellness company that uses cold therapy treatments to treat a number of health problems and help improve the quality of life of its customers. says the company.

Upsplash



While the idea of ​​freezing sadness or pain may at first seem suspicious, it is a data-driven medical method for treating a number of health problems and has already been embraced by leading figures such as Tony Robbins and Mark Walberg along with top – NBA and NFL level teams. Even the US Air Force has adopted various cryotherapy techniques.

What is cryotherapy?

Cryotherapy, which literally translates to cold therapy, is a non-invasive way of treating a number of normal health problems ranging from pain to migraines, skin rashes, and in some cases even small strokes. CRYO itself is a company that is dedicated to providing the most effective way to deliver cryotherapy to people by utilizing customer feedback, ongoing research, and a commitment to advancing cryotherapy applications as the business progresses. new century.

Regular and as needed cryotherapy treatments have been found to help treat and relieve pain related to many conditions. Here are some of the more well-known benefits of seeking cryotherapy from CRYO:

Relieves irritation of nerves. One of the main reasons athletes turn to cryotherapy at centers like CRYO is because it can be an effective way to treat injuries and immediately numb debilitating pain, the company says. Cold can be an effective way to numb pain and can help treat acute injuries, chronic pain, and pinched nerves.

Treat migraines. Many people with devastating migraines turn to cryotherapy because cold applied directly to the carotid arteries can help reduce pain immediately by cooling the blood flow as it enters the intracranial vessels, the company says. As one of the few treatment options with very few side effects, many migraine sufferers attest to the efficacy of cryotherapy.

Hope for mood disorders. While cryotherapy is not a primary treatment for mood disorders, it may be a complementary treatment option for some, as ultra-cold temperatures can force psychological hormonal responses that can help those struggling with depression and anxiety. says CRYO.

Relieves arthritic pain. In addition to calming sore nerves from acute injuries, cryotherapy also has the ability to reduce pain in arthritis sufferers, including large numbers of athletes and those working in physical trades.

Bring CYRO to your community.

CYRO is a center that focuses on providing cryotherapy with the intention of making the above benefits accessible to the modern consumer. By creating a walk-in service that can provide immediate health benefits, franchise owners can take pride in offering unique health and wellness solutions to their community, the company says.

See what investing in a CRYO franchise can do for you and your community today!