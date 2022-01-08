Price of the dollar today, January 7, peso advances weekly

Today Friday, January 7, 2022, the dollar is trading at $ 20.4177 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. On the last day of the week, the Mexican peso managed to advance from the opening. According to the Banxico registry, the local currency recovered 13.45 cents in the session and 13.66 cents weekly. The interbank spot dollar ended at 20.3709. With this result, the peso won for the second day in a row, although from Monday to Wednesday it fell back.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.3709 – Sale: $ 20.3709

: Buy $ 20.3709 – Sale: $ 20.3709 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.03 – Sale: $ 20.70

: Buy: $ 20.03 – Sale: $ 20.70 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.89

: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.89 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.72 – Sale: $ 20.62

Buy: $ 19.72 – Sale: $ 20.62 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.50 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 18.50 – Sale: $ 21.50 IXE: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90 Monex: Buy: $ 19.97 – Sale: $ 20.97

Buy: $ 19.97 – Sale: $ 20.97 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.09

Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.09 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00 Santander: Buy: $ 19.42 – Sale: $ 20.95

Buy: $ 19.42 – Sale: $ 20.95 Exchange: Buy: $ 19.86 – Sale: $ 20.89

Buy: $ 19.86 – Sale: $ 20.89 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 41,904.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.14 pesos, for $ 27.69 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

