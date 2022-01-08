Official! Coutinho leaves Barcelona and returns to the Premier League

The Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho the rest of the season of the FC Barcelona to the Aston Villa English, trained by his former teammate at Liverpool, Steven Gerrard, both clubs announced this Friday.

“The agreement, subject to the player passing the medical check-up and receiving the English work permit, includes a purchase option,” announced the Spanish club, in which he did not finish settling since his arrival in January 2018.

Aston Villa, thirteenth in the Premier league, greeted the arrival of his new player with the message on social networks “Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! “.

“The English team takes over a part of the player’s file, who is scheduled to travel to Birmingham in the next few hours, “said Barça.

Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. – Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022

With this operation, the Catalan team relieves its salary mass by letting go of one of the highest paid players in the squad, which will allow it to register winter reinforcements as the Spanish attacker in LaLiga Ferran Torres, from Manchester City.

Coutinho, 29, born in Rio de Janeiro and trained at Vasco de Gama, he came from Liverpool to Barcelona to fill the gap he left Andres Iniesta and returns to English football having played 106 games as a Barça player, with 26 goals scored.

