Lorenzo Insigne signs a millionaire MLS contract

Rumors about the Italian player, Lorenzo Insigne I would play in the MLS, became a reality, as the still element of Napoli signed for the next five seasons with the Toronto FC.

The 30-year-old element will be incorporated with the team of Toronto fc as of next July 1 and he will leave as a free agent of the team of his loves, in which he is even capital.

Insigne comes to the Canadian team as champion of the Euro 2020 with the National Team of Italy last summer, in addition to being a key player with the “Azzurri” squad and with the Napoli team.

“This is a historic and exciting day for our club”, so the President of the Toronto fc, Bill ManninG, after announcing the signing of Lorenzo Insigne.

In addition, the highest authority of Torornto, added that Lorenzo Insigne is a world-class player and that he is in the best moment of his career, reiterating that he was European champion with Italy.

“Lorenzo is a world-class player and is in the best moment of his career. He has been European champion with Italy, he has performed on the most important stages of the world during his career at Napoli. He plays with joy, passion and our fans will love to see him in the team, “he said.

How much will Lorenzo Insigne win at Toronto FC?

Insigne will have a millionaire contract with Toronto FC, according to the Futbol Total portal, it will be 12 million dollars per season plus 4.5 million dollars in bonuses, with this he will exceed what Zlatan Ibrahimovic earned as the Galaxy.

So far Insigne has played 416 games for Napoli, scoring 114 goals and collaborating with 95 assists.

