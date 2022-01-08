Granada vs Barcelona LIVE coverage

The Frenchman Ousmane Dembele, the Dutchman Luuk de Jong and the young Ferran Jutglá form Barcelona’s offensive trident in their game this Saturday against Granada at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium, where the Brazilian Dani Alves makes his debut as a starter this season in LaLiga Santander.

The Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez, presents in its line-up five changes in its eleven compared to last Wednesday in the Copa del Rey against the Linares team, well, he also recovers Dembele, Luuk de Jong and Gerard Piqué, besides Pablo Martín ‘Gavi’ and the German goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

It stays the same Dani alves, who debuted in his second stage at Barcelona in the Cup and now does so in LaLiga Santander as a starter at Nuevo Los Cármenes.

At Granada, the coach Robert Moreno bet on the same eleven from last day against Elche, except for the entry of Víctor Díaz in the center of the defense instead of Germán Sánchez, down due to coronavirus.

Granada goes out with Maximiano, Quini, Víctor Díaz, Torrente, Carlos Neva, Gonalons, Luis Milla, Antonio Puertas, Machís, Luis Suárez and Jorge Molina.

Barcelona plays at the beginning with Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Piqué, Eric, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquet, Nico, Gavi; Dembele, Jutglá and Luuk de Jong.

Barcelona recover eight players against Granada

The team led by Xavi Hernández recovers eight players, Pablo Páez Gavira ‘Gavi’, Ez Abde, Sergiño Dest, Alejandro Balde, Memphis Depay, Clément Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Luuk de Jong to face Granada.

Return of Ansu Fati to the activity

The culé coach revealed that the jewel of Barcelona, ​​Ansu Fati is in favorable conditions: “We want Ansu Fati to be 100%. In principle, he will not be available against Granada, but he will be in the Super Cup ”.

