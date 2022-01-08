Dementia: the diet that can protect you against cognitive decline

Dementia, characterized by the gradual loss of cognitive functions due to different brain disorders, is one of the deteriorations with the greatest fear in the world, because its recovery is irreversible. Within this cognitive alteration, which also includes the disease of Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia, specialists suggest maintaining a diet specific that could delay its effects and combat it, according to recent studies.

This is because incorporating different eating habits to improve health will also influence the emergence of dementia and disease of Alzheimer’s, significantly delaying them if the recommendations of specialists are followed. That is why a diet In particular, it will affect cognitive alterations, otherwise, maintaining an unhealthy lifestyle with the intake of fats and fried foods could put people’s health at risk.

Consequently, to protect against cognitive deterioration, specialists suggest implementing a diet with prestige all over the world: the Mediterranean diet. This type of diet is typical in traditional and healthy lifestyles of people living in the vicinity of the Mediterranean Sea. Therefore to prevent dementiaYou should eat fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, cereals, grains, and beans. This diet lacks meat and dairy foods, but includes fish in large quantities.

The research that supports the link between the aforementioned diet and the reduction of risks of suffering Alzheimer’s Y dementia It is published in the scientific journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. In the writing, they suggest starting a Mediterranean diet to keep the brain healthy for six more years. In addition, the same study determined that if it is combined with a Western diet, the benefits will be markedly reduced.

These claims are supported by a recent study, published in the British Journal of Nutrition, in which nearly 1,000 adults were analyzed. The results are in sight, confirming that the diet Mediterranean will offer better brain health, reducing the risks of suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. These effects can be enhanced by doing physical activity, eating healthily, stopping smoking and drinking less alcohol, among other suggestions.