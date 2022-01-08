Dementia: the diet that can protect you against cognitive decline

Dementia, characterized by the gradual loss of cognitive functions due to different brain disorders, is one of the deteriorations with the greatest fear in the world, because its recovery is irreversible. Within this cognitive alteration, which also includes the disease of Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia, specialists suggest maintaining a diet specific that could delay its effects and combat it, according to recent studies.

This is because incorporating different eating habits to improve health will also influence the emergence of dementia and disease of Alzheimer’s, significantly delaying them if the recommendations of specialists are followed. That is why a diet In particular, it will affect cognitive alterations, otherwise, maintaining an unhealthy lifestyle with the intake of fats and fried foods could put people’s health at risk.

