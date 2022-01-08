Deltoid Workouts: The Best Exercises To Work Out At Home For Superhero Shoulders

Do you exercise to delts? The shoulders are a fundamental part of our body, and having strong shoulders is essential to improve sports performance and have a profiled physique. The shoulders are made up of the deltoid muscles – anterior, medial and posterior – and the rotator cuff that supports the shoulder joint. Delts work in synergy with the numbers pectorals and the trapezius to allow arm movement. For this reason, they must be trained with specific exercises designed to isolate the muscle and reduce the involvement of other muscles.

Here are 5 exercises for the delts that can also be done at home

Standing dumbbell curls (military press)

Without a doubt, the best exercise to work the deltoid muscles is the standing version of the Dumbbell Press, which helps to stimulate the activity of the shoulders in an optimal way compared to the same exercise performed while sitting. This is because performing standing push-ups requires more stability, actively strengthening the core, and improving overall balance.

Lateral raises in T position

This exercise hits all three deltoid muscles. It’s an excellent variation on lateral raises, which can be incorporated at the end of your workout. It is best to keep a low weight to maintain the correct position throughout the exercise.

Kettlebell Lateral Raises

Using kettlebells instead of dumbbells requires more control over the weight of each repetition. Begin by holding the kettlebells at your sides, with your feet shoulder-width apart. Keeping your elbows slightly bent and your wrists steady, lift the kettlebells out until your arms are parallel to the ground. At the top of the lift, roll your thumbs down to further stimulate the lateral deltoid. Hold the position for a second and slowly return to the starting position.

Neutral grip bar pulls

This is a great exercise to help define your posterior and medial delts and sculpt your abs – a great way to give this muscle group a better appearance. Grab the bars with a neutral grip (palm to palm) or the rings. Squeeze your shoulder blades to lift her until her chest touches the bar. Keep your chest and shoulders open during the lift and bring your body at a 45-degree angle to the ground.

Front Dumbbell Raises

This exercise is specific to work the definition of the anterior deltoid. Grab the dumbbells and prepare for the starting position, that is, standing with your knees slightly bent to reduce stress on your lower back. The back is contracted and slightly arched.

