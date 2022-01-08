Cruz Azul with a renewed squad for C2022 in its debut vs Xolos

Abigail parra

On a schedule that was previously unthinkable for Blue Cross, Machine debuts in this Closing 2022 at nine p.m at Aztec stadium receiving Xolos. A renewed squad, obtaining the ninth is already a past chapter and now they will see each other five new faces in search of the tenth star. Of course, it is expected that there is still a couple more additions to those already confirmed from Charly rodriguez, Uriel antuna, Alexander MayorgOh Christian Tabó. All of them ready to have minutes this Saturday.

Although for the beginning of the tournament the good news seemed to be the tenor in the scheme of Juan Reynoso, the team will have low: one by COVID-19 and of Santiago Gimenez due to muscle injury after the friendly game against Pumas on December 31.

And so Xolos arrives

On the other side, Xolos will also start a new stage after a series of failures that have moved the club away from the spotlight and competitiveness. Sebastian Mendez It is another bet of the directive that took him at least three elements for his project.

Renato Ibarra, Facundo Ferreyra Y José Juan “Gallito” Vázquez are the cards with which the border box will play this campaign. As in the Ferris wheel, in the pack they are waiting for two additionsOne of them will be defensive to create a more complete line in the area.

Tijuana need to do a best tournament than the past in which they were in last place despite closing the Regular Phase with a couple of wins, one of them against the current Mexican soccer champion: Atlas.

While the title defense by the cement workers it was not the best and the Repechage ended up firing them from the search for the two-time championship. While 2021 went down in the history books, now the 2022 is a chance for this new directive, now yes, responsible for the assembly of the team.