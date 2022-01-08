Charly Rodríguez reveals why he chose Cruz Azul over Monterrey

Editorial Mediotiempo

For many it was a surprise that Charly Rodríguez left the Monterrey, team in which he was formed, to sign with Blue CrossHowever, the decision to change of scene had a powerful reason, and it was because in Rayados they did not facilitate the fact of being able to go out to football in Europe.

In an interview for TUDN, the 25-year-old midfielder acknowledged that Cruz Azul opened the doors for him in this regard, which was decisive in making the decision to leave the Sultana of the north and get to the Ferris wheel.

“Sometimes In the club that you are, it is difficult to go out (to Europe), I’m honest, a part of my decision (of get out of scratched) That was why, here they will support me a lot in that decision. They know that I have a dream to go to Europe that I hope to accomplish, I am going to give my all to achieve it, and for that I have to be well here. They are going to facilitate that which perhaps in Monterrey was more difficult, in that sense of the exits ”, he commented.

Rodriguez He gave as an example the case of Johan Vásquez who last summer, and after an excellent year with Pumas, was hired by the Genoa of the A series from Italy, something that with Monterrey failed.

“I knew that Monterrey maybe not so busy selling players and that was more difficult, like the subject of Johan, Pumas made it much easier. I came here, they know, the managers, Juan (Reynoso) knows that he will take care of me in the best way and I hope to give my best and I am going for that, “he added.

Rodriguez had a short experience in soccer in Spain in the 2017-2018 season when he played for the Toledo of the second division. Return to Monterrey, where he has won a Copa MX, two Concacaf titles and a Liga MX in the Apertura 2019.